New US aid package for Ukraine includes JSOW bombs for F-16 - ABC

A new nearly $375 million military aid package for Ukraine, announced by the United States on September 25, includes AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) precision-guided munitions.

According to a Pentagon representative, the Armed Forces will receive JSOW glide bombs for the first time as part of a $375 million aid package.

These bombs can be installed on F-16 fighter jets, which Ukraine received. The bombs have retractable wings that help them reach targets up to 70 miles (about 110 km) away. There are several versions of the JSOW, but the ones sent to Ukraine, according to a US official, are equipped with cluster munitions.

The decision to transfer was made by Biden.

"In order to strengthen Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities, I have decided to provide Ukraine with long-range JSOW munitions," US President Joe Biden said.

In addition, Biden ordered the Pentagon to distribute all remaining funds allocated for security assistance to Ukraine by the end of his term in office.

The US Department of Defense will direct the remaining funds of the Initiative to promote security in Ukraine by the end of this year.

"In order to further strengthen the air defense of Ukraine, I instructed the Ministry of Defense to repair and provide Ukraine with an additional battery of Patriot air defense systems, as well as provide Ukraine with additional Patriot missiles," Biden also noted.

In order to develop the potential of the Ukrainian Air Force, the American president instructed to expand the training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots, training 18 more Ukrainians next year.

What is known about the AGM-154 JSOW bombs

JSOW is a gliding tactical aerial bomb (sometimes also called a "wing bomb"), which is designed to engage a wide range of stationary and moving targets outside air defense zones. Among the carriers of the bomb is an F-16 fighter. A bomb with a total weight of about 500 kg.

The AGM-154 JSOW is designed in several variants. The AGM-154A version is equipped with a magazine of 145 BLU-97/B submunitions, while the AGM-154B carries a magazine of six BLU-108/B submunitions. The AGM-154C variant received the BROACH tandem ammunition.

Analysts assume that the Ukrainian military will be able to use JSOW at a distance of several tens of kilometers due to Russian air defense and superiority in the sky.

On Thursday, September 26, the United States announced the provision of new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 7.9 billion dollars and the introduction of sanctions against Russia.