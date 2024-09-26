US allocates new $7.9 billion military aid package to Ukraine - Zelenskyy

On Thursday, 26 September, the United States announced a new $7.9 billion military aid package for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. The package includes an additional Patriot air defence battery.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am grateful to U.S. President Joseph Biden, the U.S. Congress and its two parties, Republicans and Democrats, as well as the entire American people for today's announcement of significant defence assistance to Ukraine totalling $7.9 billion and the imposition of sanctions against Russia," he said.

What's in the aid package?

As noted, the package will include an additional Patriot air defence battery, other air defence equipment and interceptors, drones, long-range missiles and air-to-ground munitions, as well as funds to strengthen Ukraine's defence industry.

On behalf of the Ukrainian people and our brave soldiers on the front line, I thank our closest ally, the United States, for finding a way to allocate the balance of security assistance to Ukraine and ensure that the President's powers do not expire before the end of the US fiscal year. We will use this assistance in the most effective and transparent way to achieve our main common goal: Ukraine's victory, a just and lasting peace and transatlantic security," the Head of State stressed.

Zelenskyy thanked the United States for providing essential means to protect our people.

"I also appreciate the decision to expand programmes to train more of our pilots to fly the F-16, as well as the strong sanctions imposed to further limit Russia's ability to finance its aggression against Ukraine," he added.

The President emphasised that Ukraine and the United States remained close allies committed to the defence of freedom, human life and common security in Europe and beyond.

"We have always appreciated the strong bipartisan support in the United States and among Americans for Ukraine's just cause to defeat Russian aggression," Zelenskyy concluded.