Zelenskyy meets with Republican and Democratic senators to discuss points of Victory Plan. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the US Senate from the Republican and Democratic parties to discuss the Victory Plan.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Senate to discuss the key points of the Victory Plan. This should be our common achievement - a victory for freedom, without any compromises at the cost of freedom," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State noted that in Washington, "we have many friends who have been standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians in the fight for freedom and independence since the first days of the full-scale invasion".

"I thank every member of the Senate for such support," Zelenskyy added.

According to CNN, during his visit to Capitol Hill , Zelenskyy did not meet with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

During the meeting with the senators, which lasted over an hour, Zelenskyy called for increased US support for Ukraine and outlined a plan that he would later present to President Joe Biden.

"Zelensky stressed that he needs permission to strike deep into Russia, which is supported by many senators on Capitol Hill and remains a top priority for Ukraine," the article says.

CNN adds that some senators at the meeting also gave the Ukrainian president some advice on how to make his communication with Biden more convincing.

