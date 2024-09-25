Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: It is not about negotiations with Russia, it is bridge to diplomatic way to stop war

The victory plan is aimed at strengthening Ukraine in order to force Russia to end the war and start negotiations on a fair basis.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News, Censor.NET reports.

"We are not talking about negotiations with Russia. This is a bridge to a diplomatic way to stop the war. Only with a strong position that we can promote can we push Putin to stop the war diplomatically," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy refused to disclose the details of the Victory Plan until he presents it to US President Joe Biden during a meeting at the White House on Thursday, 26 September.

However, an unnamed source from President Zelenskyy's inner circle told ABC that the plan consists of 5 points. It is based on specific figures and amounts of military assistance to Ukraine, as well as certain diplomatic and political steps.

Also, according to the source, the plan does not provide for any concessions to Russia, but instead aims to force the Kremlin to end the war.

By the way, in the same interview with ABC, Zelenskyy said that the war with Russia is "closer to being over" than many people think.

Ukraine's victory plan

On 27 August, President Zelenskyy said at a press conference that Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the US in September.

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said that the victory plan was not discussed during the Ramstein meeting.

On 8 September, Zelenskyy said that he had discussed "certain details of Ukraine's victory plan" with the US congressional delegation and planned to present it to Biden, Trump and Harris.

The president later said that the plan for Ukraine's victory would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine's victory plan, which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional point that will be "needed after the war".

The victory plan includes an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and a commitment from the United States to provide constant supplies of modern weapons.

It also provides for the continuation of the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.