Norway has created position in its embassy in Kyiv responsible for military cooperation with Ukraine, - Defense Minister Gram

The Norwegian Ministry of Defence has created a military attaché position at its embassy in Kyiv. The military attaché will be responsible for cooperation between Norwegian and Ukrainian scientists and industry in the field of defence innovation and industrial development.

This was announced by Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, the Forsvarets forum portal reports, Censor.NET informs.

As Gram explained, the new official at the embassy in Ukraine will be responsible for communication and cooperation between Norwegian and Ukrainian scientists and industry "in the field of defence innovation and industrial development."

"Significant investment and private sector involvement is needed to meet Ukraine's huge needs. Norwegian companies want to share their knowledge, experience and solutions in both the short and long term. The Ukrainian side is also asking for this," the Norwegian official said.

Gram noted that business cooperation with Ukrainian companies needs to be strengthened.

In addition, he added that in the long term, Norwegian companies may be interested in setting up production in Ukraine.