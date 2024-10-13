Estonia is considering purchasing defense products from Ukraine, - Defense Minister Pevkur

The head of Estonia's defence ministry, Hanno Pevkur, expressed interest in purchasing defence products from Ukraine. Such cooperation, he said, could help Ukraine increase production.

The Estonian Defence Minister's statement was cited by ERR, Censor.NET reported.

Currently, due to martial law in Ukraine, there is a ban on the export of defence products. However, according to Pevkur, the export ban will not be an obstacle if the countries reach a mutual agreement. He believes that such cooperation would be beneficial for both Ukraine and Estonia.

"If we get the consent of the Ukrainian government, then, of course, we can do it. We need to understand here that this can only be done in such a way that if we buy, Ukraine gets more money. And they will be able to produce more for their army," the Estonian defence minister said.

According to the minister, if Estonia and Ukraine manage to reach an agreement on this issue, Tallinn will buy only what is really necessary for the country. In particular, Pevkur expressed interest in long-range missiles.

"Long-range missiles are, of course, interesting for us. There are many different options. Of course, we cannot talk in detail, but first of all, we will look at these systems that can affect the enemy at a long range," the head of the Estonian Defence Ministry added.