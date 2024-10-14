Russian troops attacked port infrastructure of Odesa region: 1 person killed, 8 injured. Vessels OPTIMA and NS Moon were damaged.

Russian troops attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again: one person was killed and two civilian vessels were damaged.

This was reported on the Telegram channel of the Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, on October 14, Russia shelled the port of Odesa once again.

Victims of an enemy strike

"One person was killed and eight others were injured in the attack. All of them are civilians," he said.

Damaged vessels

"Also, the Palau-flagged dry cargo vessel OPTIMA was damaged for the second time. A week ago, this vessel was already damaged as a result of ballistic missile attack. Then foreign crew members were injured. The other vessel damaged today, the NS Moon, is flying the flag of Belize," Kuleba said.

In addition, the attack damaged a grain warehouse, cranes, warehouses, machinery, buildings of the Sea Ports Authority branch, and cars.

"The enemy is once again reporting on alleged hits on military targets. In reality, the targets are the same: civilian ships, grain storage facilities, terminals. The infrastructure that helps us ensure the world's food security, which Russia is once again jeopardizing by violating all international law," the Deputy Prime Minister summarizes.