Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 96 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Kurakhove direction

Since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00, 96 combat engagements took place on the frontline. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Kurakhove direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire in the Sumy region affected the communities of Obody and Basivka; in addition, Russians launched airstrikes with KABs in the areas of Tovstodubove, Svarkove, and Yunakivka.

Combat in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 18 times near Kucherivka, Novoosynove, Hrushevka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Kruhliakivka and Vyshneve. 11 firefights are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the line.

Fighting in Donbas

With the support of attack aircraft in the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Zarichne, and Torske. Nine of the attacks ended, and four are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attacks by Russian proxies near Kalynivka and Predtechyno.

In the Toretsk direction, seven hostile attacks took place in the area of Toretsk, Dachne, and Shcherbynivka. Ukrainian troops stopped all of them. The aggressor is mainly concentrating its efforts on Toretsk, actively using bombers.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 14 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Novotroitske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Chervonyi Yar, Selidove and Krutyi Yar. The defence forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 11 enemy attacks, with three combat engagements still ongoing. At the same time, enemy aircraft bombed the village of Sukha Balka, dropping three guided bombs.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked 30 times in the direction of Kreminna Balka, Novodmitrivka, Tsukuryno, Novoselydivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka. Sixteen occupiers' attempts to advance have already been repelled.

One firefight took place in the Vremivka direction near Rozdolne.

Situation in other direction

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces attacked in vain near Mala Tokmachka.

The enemy stormed the positions of our defenders once in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

The operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation continues. Enemy aviation continues to strike with guided aerial bombs on its territory. To date, there have been five air strikes involving eight KABs.