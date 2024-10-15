Intensity of fighting in Lyptsi decreased with start of Kursk operation - "Charter" Brigade Commander Obolienskyi

The offensive of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region has somewhat reduced the intensity of fighting in Lyptsi, Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, Colonel Ihor Obolienskyi, Brigade Commander of the 13th National Guard Brigade "Charter", said this in an interview with UP.

"Now it (the intensity of fighting in Lyptsi, Kharkiv region - Ed.) has become much less since the beginning of the Kursk operation. It was very difficult for almost 3 months with our entry here. In 2 months we received 960 GABs in our lane, and for the first week, even a month, we went straight into the trench, straight into the position," he emphasized.

According to Obolienskyi, the Russians have now pulled back their reconnaissance units.

Read more: Since beginning of year, Defense Forces have destroyed 10,373 artillery systems of Russian occupiers

"And here we kill people (Russian military - Ed.). Yes, they are likely to redeploy some people to the Kursk operation, but over a certain period of time we have killed a lot of people," the commander added.

Now the occupiers have switched to a different tactic - an offensive along the entire front.

"They are looking for (weaknesses - Ed.), if there are none, they create them. If the enemy makes 4-5 attacks on one position every day, that is 5-10 people a day. You kill them, kill them, kill them, they do everything to make one hole, one gap, and infiltrate there. That's why they have a tactic from Kursk to Enerhodar - they are everywhere. There is no part of the frontline that is not under attack," Obolienskyi said.

Watch more: Combat work of mobile MLRS "RAK-SA-12" unit of "Pomsta" border brigade: "Bang, bang! Can you hear it? Paradise for ears!". VIDEO