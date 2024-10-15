Since beginning of year, Defense Forces have destroyed 10,373 artillery systems of Russian occupiers

Between January 1 and October 1, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 10,373 artillery systems of the Russian occupiers, which is roughly equal to 144 artillery brigades and cost Russia $8 billion.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the "blackest day" for the Russian army was September 22, when, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 81 enemy artillery systems.

It is worth noting that the 1st artillery division consists of 18 artillery pieces, and the artillery brigade consists of 72 artillery pieces. Thus, in the first 9 months of this year, the Defense Forces destroyed 144 enemy artillery brigades.

The Ministry of Defense added that the cost of the Russian equipment destroyed this year is at least $8 billion. This is an approximate figure based on information from open sources and average prices for weapons and military equipment on the world market. Thus, the destroyed or disabled enemy self-propelled artillery systems, howitzers, and cannons are probably the most expensive scrap metal in the world.

"Russia's spending on the war, the seizure of foreign land, and the killing of Ukrainians could have been used to address internal social issues. For USD 8 billion, for example, the aggressor could have built 13 modern sports arenas or 18 healthcare facilities equipped with the best medical and diagnostic equipment," the Defense Ministry said.