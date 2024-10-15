ENG
Bodies of Russian marines killed by paratroopers of 80th SAAB during battle in Kursk region. VIDEO

In the Kursk region, paratroopers of the 80th SAAB captured a new position defended by Russian marines.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the bodies of two Russians killed in action was posted on social media.

"During the assault, Galician paratroopers eliminated several more war criminals from the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet. Kursk People's Republic," the commentary to the video reads.

