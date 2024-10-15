Combat work of mobile MLRS "RAK-SA-12" unit of "Pomsta" border brigade: "Bang, bang! Can you hear it? Paradise for ears!". VIDEO

Border guards from the "Pomsta" brigade published a video with fragments of the combat operation of a Croatian-made "RAK-SA-12" MLRS.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the soldiers firing several volleys from different positions. The Croatian MLRS is mounted on an American "Humvee" SUV.

"The RAK-SA-12 MLRS of the 'Pomsta' border brigade is conducting 'emergency evacuation courses' for the enemy in the Kramatorsk and Kupyansk directions and in the Serebryanskyi forest. The lessons are tough, but effective," the border guards wrote in the post.

For reference:

MLRS RAK-SA-12 - multiple launch rocket system was developed in the early 1990s by the Croatian company Madlerd on the basis of the significantly lightened Yugoslav M-63 Plamen MLRS. The upgraded missile system is designed to destroy enemy manpower and equipment deployed over large areas at ranges of 800 to 8,500 metres. The light weight, relatively long range and high yield of the RAK-SA-12 ammunition ensure mobility and the ability to perform tasks on various types of terrain and in all weather conditions. The light weight of the launcher also allows it to be transported by light wheeled vehicles and can be mounted on the platform of an off-road vehicle or light truck. The launcher can use the following types of 128 mm calibre rockets: M63, M91, and their modifications. The weight of the explosive in the armed munition is 2.5 kg. The launcher crew consists of five soldiers. The time for transferring the launcher from transport to combat is 1 minute 30 seconds, and back from combat to transport - 1 minute.

