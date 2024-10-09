Ukraine and Croatia signed agreement on long-term support and cooperation - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic

According to Censor.NET, the head of state announced this in Telegram.

According to Zelenskyy, the parties discussed defence assistance and cooperation, humanitarian demining, rehabilitation of Ukrainian children and wounded soldiers, the restoration of Ukraine and European integration.

"Today we also signed an agreement on long-term support and cooperation between our countries. Together we will develop cooperation between our defence industries. Croatia will continue to provide equipment and share knowledge on humanitarian demining," the President added.

As a reminder, on 9 October 2024, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is paying a working visit to Croatia.

