Zelenskyy has arrived in Croatia: Will discuss implementation of "Peace Formula" with partners. PHOTOS

On Wednesday, 9 October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Croatia to participate in the third "Ukraine-Southeast Europe" Summit.

The head of state announced this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I have arrived in Croatia to meet with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, representatives of other countries in the region and to participate in the third 'Ukraine-Southeast Europe' Summit," he said.

Zelenskyy said that he and Plenkovic would talk about continuing defence cooperation, rehabilitation of our soldiers who were wounded on the frontline, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"At the summit in the 'Ukraine plus 12 countries' format, we will discuss international efforts to bring peace and implement the Peace Formula, our joint response with partners to security challenges, as well as cooperation on the path to the European Union and NATO," the President added.

