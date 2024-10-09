Zelenskyy will visit Croatia today: Will participate in "Ukraine-Southeast Europe" Summit

On Wednesday, October 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive on a visit to Croatia to take part in a summit with the Balkan countries.

It is noted that the meeting will take place in the city of Dubrovnik.

The purpose of the meeting is to demonstrate the solidarity and support of the countries of southeastern Europe for Ukraine, which has been resisting Russian aggression for two and a half years.

The publication adds that the event was organized by Zelenskyy together with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Who will attend the summit?

This is the third summit in this format: the first took place in Athens in August 2022, and the second in Tirana in February 2024.

According to a source in the Croatian government, Zelenskyy and Plenkovic are expected to be joined by high-ranking officials from 12 Balkan countries, including three heads of state, five prime ministers, and four foreign ministers.

The summit will be attended by President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović, President of Kosovo Vesa Osmani, and the prime ministers of Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On the sidelines of the conference in Dubrovnik, Plenković and Zelenskyy are expected to sign a cooperation agreement between Croatia and Ukraine that will formalize existing activities between the two countries, including humanitarian aid, demining, and war crimes investigations.