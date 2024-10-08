Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on traitors and military production in RF

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the introduction of new sanctions packages against those who betrayed Ukraine, as well as against military production in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the President said this in his evening video address.

"We continue our sanctions work - today two new packages of sanctions have been applied. Against those who betrayed Ukraine, and also against military production in Russia - those legal entities and individuals who work for terror," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State also emphasized that Ukrainian sanctions and pressure on the enemy would continue to be implemented in sync "with everyone in the world who, like Ukrainians, wants real peace."

