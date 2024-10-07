Zelenskyy: Victory plan will be made public after it is presented to every country that can really help bring peace closer

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Victory Plan would be made public when "it is presented to every country that can really help bring peace closer."

The president said this in an evening address, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state explained that the plan will be presented "to every country that can really help bring peace closer." The partners must decide how they see the end of the war in Ukraine and Ukraine's place "in the global security architecture."

"Having understood all the positions of our partners, all the real opportunities for Ukraine, having strengthened our plan, we will make public the strategy of our further actions. It is important that the overall perspective should be clear to everyone in our country," Zelenskyy said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named one of the elements of Ukraine's Victory Plan.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"In particular, part of the plan is geopolitical certainty, that is, a decision on Ukraine's place in the European and global security architecture. Moscow must receive a clear signal that the guaranteed security for Ukraine and the whole of Europe is irreversible, as well as the independent right of every democratic nation in Europe to determine its future," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, the Victory Plan is to be discussed during a meeting in the Ramstein format on October 12.

"Today we also discussed elements of our country's Victory Plan that will strengthen Ukraine. We are now preparing for another meeting in the Ramstein format, and we will also discuss this Plan there. I want to discuss it with our partners. And I want to remind you that Ramstein unites more than 50 states, all those who have truly supported Ukraine's defense throughout the war," Zelenskyy added.

"It is important for us in Ukraine that all our strong, reliable partners absolutely clearly understand our vision, our motives, and most importantly, the realism of our approach to ending this war, and in a way that is fair," the head of state summarized.

Ukraine's Victory Plan

On August 27, at a press conference, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the United States in September.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the victory plan was not discussed during the Ramstein meeting.

8 September Zelenskyy says he has discussed "certain details of the plan for Ukraine's victory" with a US congressional delegation and plans to present it to Biden, Trump and Harris

Later, the president said that the plan for Ukraine's victory would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine's victory plan, which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional point that will be "needed after the war".

The victory plan includes an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and a commitment from the United States to provide constant supplies of modern weapons.

It also provides for the continuation of the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

On September 26, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives to present the key points of the Victory Plan.

Head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak said that the Victory Plan would be presented to the public, but that some of its points would be classified.

