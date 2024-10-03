U.S. sees number of productive steps in Zelenskyy’s victory plan - State Department

The Victory Plan that Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented during his visit to the United States has a number of productive steps.

This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We received this plan, we reviewed it, we saw a number of productive steps in it," he said.

He added that the Ukrainian side has not publicly disclosed the details of this plan, so the US will refrain from discussing it.

The State Department spokesman noted that the Victory Plan contains not only steps that Ukraine will take. It also includes actions to be taken by other countries.

"We will be talking to them (the Ukrainian side - Ed.) about this," Miller added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Szijjártó said that Hungary calls for immediate peace in Ukraine.

On 30 September, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha arrived in Hungary on a working visit.

In Budapest, Sybiha began one-on-one talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China and Brazil would create a "Friends of Peace" platform to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis".

Szijjártó said Hungary was joining the platform of China and Brazil.

