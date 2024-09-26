Stubb supports Zelenskyy’s peace plan

A fair peace agreement should be based on the ten-point peace plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yle, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said this in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

According to Stubb, the war in Ukraine continues because the Russian leadership does not want it to end.

"While Russia is doing everything possible to blame others for its own aggression, we must consistently refer to the principles of international law and the UN Charter," Stubb said, calling on Putin to immediately end the war.

Stubb also emphasized that neither Russia nor any other country has a historical right to another's territory or people. In his opinion, a fair peace treaty should be based on the ten-point peace plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This is certainly in the common interest of most countries in the world," the Finnish president added.

