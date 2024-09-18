Zelenskyy: Victory plan is already fully ready

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Victory Plan has been fully ready.

He said this in his traditional evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, all the points and key emphases have been worked out, and the necessary annexes with details to the plan have been identified.

"The most important thing now is the determination to implement. There is and cannot be any alternative to peace, any freezing of the war or any other manipulations that will simply transfer Russian aggression to another stage. We need reliable and lasting security for Ukraine, and therefore for the whole of Europe," the President said.

Earlier, the State Pedagogical Institute stated that during his visit to Kyiv last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefed on elements of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Ukraine's victory plan

On 27 August, at a press conference, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the United States in September.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the victory plan was not discussed during the "Ramstein" meeting.

8 September Zelenskyy says he has discussed "certain details of the plan for Ukraine's victory" with a US congressional delegation and plans to present it to Biden, Trump and Harris.

Later, the president said that the plan for Ukraine's victory would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine's victory plan, which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional point that will be "needed after the war".

