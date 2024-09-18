Consequences of shelling of Nikopol: One killed and four wounded, 5 multi-storey buildings, 2 educational institutions, 2 administrative buildings and pharmacy damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 18 September, the enemy terrorised the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Kryvyi Rih district also came under attack.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russians attacked Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones. Nikopol, Pokrovsk, and Marhanets communities were under attack.



A man died as a result of the shelling. Four other people were injured, including a child.

In addition, 5 multi-storey buildings, two educational institutions and the same number of administrative buildings, a post office, 7 shops, a pharmacy, a hairdresser were damaged. The cars were also damaged.





It was also loud in Kryvyi Rih district. The aggressor fired a kamikaze drone at the Hrushevska community. No one was killed or injured.







