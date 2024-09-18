ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10851 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
778 1

Two women and 9-year-old boy wounded as result of shelling of Marhanets by occupiers. PHOTOS

Today, on 18 September, Russian troops shelled Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, injuring two women and hospitalising a 9-year-old boy.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"More casualties in the Nikopol district. This time - as a result of shelling of Marhanets.

A 9-year-old boy was injured. The child was hospitalised in moderate condition. Two women, aged 43 and 69, will recover at home. Their condition is satisfactory," the statement said.

See more: Occupiers hit civilian infrastructure of Hlukhiv in Sumy region with KABs: two wounded. PHOTOS

Удар по Марганцю 18 вересня

In addition, two cars caught fire as a result of the shelling. Rescuers put out the fire. Shops and five-storey buildings were damaged. The consequences of the attack are still being determined.

Удар по Марганцю 18 вересня
Удар по Марганцю 18 вересня
Удар по Марганцю 18 вересня

Author: 

Marhanets (35) shoot out (13170)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 