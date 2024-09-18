Two women and 9-year-old boy wounded as result of shelling of Marhanets by occupiers. PHOTOS
Today, on 18 September, Russian troops shelled Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, injuring two women and hospitalising a 9-year-old boy.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"More casualties in the Nikopol district. This time - as a result of shelling of Marhanets.
A 9-year-old boy was injured. The child was hospitalised in moderate condition. Two women, aged 43 and 69, will recover at home. Their condition is satisfactory," the statement said.
In addition, two cars caught fire as a result of the shelling. Rescuers put out the fire. Shops and five-storey buildings were damaged. The consequences of the attack are still being determined.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password