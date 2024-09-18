Blinken briefed on elements of Zelenskyy’s peace plan, we look forward to meeting of presidents - State Department spokesman Miller

During his visit to Kyiv last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefed on elements of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan for peace in Ukraine.

This was announced during a briefing on Tuesday, 17 September, by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

"We were briefed on the elements of the plan when we were in Kyiv last week," a State Department official confirmed.

The detailed document is now expected to be submitted to US President Joe Biden.

"As President Zelenskyy said, he looks forward to presenting that plan in detail to the president (Biden - ed.) in the coming days and weeks, and I think we'll wait for that - wait for that meeting - before we offer any further conclusions in that context," Miller added.

He also added that the State Department fully shares the assessment previously made by US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

As a reminder, on 16 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address that Ukraine's victory plan had already been written out by 90%, and that it was to be presented to the allies next week.

Ukraine's victory plan

On 27 August, at a press conference, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the United States in September.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the victory plan was not discussed during the "Ramstein" meeting.

8 September Zelenskyy says he has discussed "certain details of the plan for Ukraine's victory" with a US congressional delegation and plans to present it to Biden, Trump and Harris.

Later, the president said that the plan for Ukraine's victory would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine's victory plan, which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional point that will be "needed after the war".

