Next week we are preparing Victory Plan to present to allies, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine's Victory Plan is 90% complete, and it is expected to be presented to the allies next week.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his address today, May 16, Censor.NET reports.

For example, he noted that meetings on the preparation of the Ukrainian Victory Plan were held in various formats throughout the day.

"The real content of all the points. Military content, political, diplomatic, economic. Key people are involved in each area. And the steps necessary for Ukraine have already been identified, absolutely clearly. The steps that can give us the strongest possible position to bring peace - real, just peace - closer. For each step, there is a clear list of items, what exactly is needed, what exactly will work to strengthen it. There is not a single impossible thing there. More than 90% of everything is written out. Taken together, this package can ensure the right development of the situation not only for Ukraine but for everyone in the world who values international law. Next week, we are preparing a Victory Plan to present to our allies," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine's Victory Plan

On August 27, at a press conference, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the United States in September.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the victory plan was not discussed during the Ramstein meeting.

8 September Zelenskyy says he has discussed "certain details of the plan for Ukraine's victory" with a US congressional delegation and plans to present it to Biden, Trump and Harris

Later, the president said that the plan for Ukraine's victory would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine's victory plan, which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional point that will be "needed after the war".