Zelenskyy listens to Syrskyi’s report on Kursk operation: Every day we act exactly as we planned. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the operation of the Defence Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, the president said this in his evening video address.

"Today, almost the whole day has been devoted to military issues. There was a report from Chief Commander Syrskyi - a long conversation at the beginning of the day, we have just spoken with him at the end of the day. There have been more than a hundred battles since the beginning of the day. Most of them are in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions. We are defending our positions. I'll give you a separate and detailed report on the Kursk operation, and every day we act exactly as we planned. I would like to thank each of our brigades and units for their coordinated efforts and real resilience. Today, I also signed several decrees to honor our soldiers - and these are the participants of the Kursk operation - with state awards. I am proud of everyone!" - the President said.

