Zelenskyy met with soldiers of TDF and awarded them with state awards: Captain Yurii Zhukovets was awarded title of Hero of Ukraine. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the main command post of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, met with the soldiers and presented them with state awards.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Presidential Office.

As noted, Zelenskyy heard a report from the commander of the TDF forces, Ihor Plakhuta, on the tasks performed by the brigades in the combat zone.

The President thanked all the soldiers, sergeants and officers who have gained glory and respect for the Ukrainian territorial defense.

They distinguished themselves in the defence of Kharkiv, the north of Ukraine, in the battles in the Donetsk region, the liberation of the Kherson region, as well as in the defence of the Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"We all appreciate every unit of the territorial defence of Ukraine, which is now holding the frontline steadfastly and providing reliable support to the positions of our other brigades, which are standing next to the territorial defense brigades," Zelenskyy said.

See more: Commander of 225th SAB, Shyriaiev, was awarded title of Hero of Ukraine. PHOTO

The President honored the defenders with state awards, including the Order of the Golden Star of the Hero of Ukraine to Captain Yurii Zhukovets. This year, in April, as part of a combined unit in the Kharkiv region, under heavy fire from Russian occupiers, he recaptured lost positions and got new units into. He personally provided first aid to a wounded comrade-in-arms, helped him get to a shelter and organized his evacuation. As part of the group, he captured 11 Russian occupants. He was wounded but continued to command until the settlement was cleared.





















Also, five soldiers received the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Order of the third class, one received the Order for Courage of the second degree and seven received the Order for Courage of the third degree.