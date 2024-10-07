Commander of 225th SAB, Shyriaiev, was awarded title of Hero of Ukraine. PHOTO

Ukraine's top military and political leadership awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the commander of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion, Captain Oleh Shyriaiev.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 225th SAB.

It should be noted that the battalion has always been in the most difficult areas, namely: Bakhmut direction, Makiivka, Horlivka, Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, Kursk operation.

The 225th went from a TDF battalion to an assault battalion of the Ukrainian Army.

It is also noted that the commander dedicated this award to the soldiers of the 225th SAB.

