Commander of 225th SAB, Shyriaiev, was awarded title of Hero of Ukraine. PHOTO

Олег Ширяєв

Ukraine's top military and political leadership awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the commander of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion, Captain Oleh Shyriaiev.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 225th SAB.

It should be noted that the battalion has always been in the most difficult areas, namely: Bakhmut direction, Makiivka, Horlivka, Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, Kursk operation.

The 225th went from a TDF battalion to an assault battalion of the Ukrainian Army.

It is also noted that the commander dedicated this award to the soldiers of the 225th SAB.

Watch more: Fighters of 225th SAB eliminated platoon commander of Russian Armed Forces unit near Avdiivka. VIDEO 18+

Золота зірка Олега Ширяєва

Read the interview with Oleh Shyriaiev here.

Hero of Ukraine (93) award (235) Shyriaiev Oleh (7)
