Poles are outraged that young guys from Ukraine drive expensive cars and rest in five-star hotels - Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz

The Poles do not like the luxurious life of some male refugees from Ukraine in Poland, in particular, the fact that they rest in five-star hotels and drive expensive cars.

This was stated by Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"The fact is that it is very outrageous for our society to see young people from Ukraine, who drive the best cars, spend their weekends in five-star hotels. And it is unfair to the Poles who invest in healthcare, benefits, education, not to mention the supply of weapons and other aid," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

According to him, the initiative of Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski to deprive Ukrainian men of military age of social benefits should be applied in other European countries.

"A few months ago, I already stated that we would help the Ukrainian state if it wanted to reach out to its citizens who are obliged to defend the country and live in Poland. At that time, there was a stir among Polish employers that if Poland introduced such a decision, Ukrainians would leave for Germany or Italy. That is why the decision that Minister Sikorski is talking about should have a pan-European dimension," the minister said.

Read more: We will not rest until we honor victims of genocide in Volyn, - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz