About four dozen occupiers were hit by cluster munitions from HIMARS MLRS. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers caught the Russian occupiers by surprise during training at the training ground and hit them with cluster munitions from the HIMARS MLRS.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media. The video shows at least four dozen attackers.

"Covering a training ground with racists with a HIMARS cassette. The joint work of the 128th Separate Guards Brigade and the 15th Black Forest Brigade in the South," the commentary reads.

