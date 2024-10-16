Support of "Victory Plan" by partners can guarantee security for Europe, - Shmyhal
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that the support of the Victory Plan by international partners will help put an end to Russia's imperialist ambitions.
He said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"All five points are fundamental. Their support from international partners can put an end to Russia's imperialist ambitions and guarantee security for the European continent," the statement said.
According to Shmyhal, Ukraine is counting on the determination of its allies.
Ukraine's "Victory Plan"
On 16 October 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada.
It is known that the head of state will present the Victory Plan at the next meeting of the European Council.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
