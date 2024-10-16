Main points of "Victory Plan" are invitation of Ukraine to NATO and strengthening of defense - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On 16 October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada.

Main points

Inviting Ukraine to join NATO.

According to Zelenskyy, this will be a "testament to determination" and will show how partners see Ukraine in the "security architecture".

"An invitation now with membership later requires nothing but determination from the partners," he stressed.

The second point is strengthening defence, which includes operations in designated areas to prevent buffer zones on Ukrainian territory; withdrawal of air defence, joint downing of Russian aircraft with partners, increased use of Ukrainian drones and missiles and lifting of restrictions on the use of weapons; and access to partner intelligence.

Non-nuclear deterrence. Ukraine offers to host a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package that will be sufficient to protect Ukraine in the future.

The fourth point is that Ukraine has valuable resources, such as uranium, titanium, and lithium. It can strengthen Ukraine and our allies, which means developing Ukraine's strategic and economic potential and strengthening sanctions.

After the war, the Ukrainian military can use its experience to strengthen the defence of NATO and Europe. The US contingent will be able to replace the Ukrainian military, Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, the second, third and fourth points have secret annexes that were presented to the partners.

Zelenskyy added that if everything "goes according to plan," the war could be over by the end of next year.