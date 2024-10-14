Zelenskyy: Victory Plan will be presented publicly this week

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the Victory Plan will be publicly presented this week.

He said this in an evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna made a report on the negotiations in Washington and other capitals at the team level on the geopolitical point of the Victory Plan. The military is working with our partners on military checkpoints at their respective levels," the President said.

He also noted that this week, all partners in Europe will be presented with "our strategy for forcing Russia to a fair end to this war".

"Of course, the Victory Plan will be presented publicly. And together with the first response we received from our partners. And we all in Ukraine really need maximum support," Zelenskyy concluded.

Ukraine's "victory plan"

On 27 August, at a press conference, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine plans to present its 'Victory Plan' to the US in September.

Pentagon Chief of Staff Lloyd Austin says that the 'Victory Plan' was not discussed during the Ramstein meeting.

On 8 September, Zelenskyy said that he had discussed"certain details of the 'Ukraine Victory Plan' with the US congressional delegation" and planned to present it to Biden, Trump, and Harris.

The president later said that the "Ukraine's Victory Plan" would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy also said that the "Ukraine's Victory Plan", which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional point that will be "needed after the war".

The "Victory Plan" includes an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and a commitment from the United States to provide constant supplies of modern weapons.

It also provides for the continuation of the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

On 26 September, Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with a bipartisan delegation of the US House of Representatives, during which he presents the key points of the Victory Plan.