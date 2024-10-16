If "Victory Plan" is supported, we can end war no later than next year - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

If Ukraine's partners support Ukraine's "Victory Plan", the war could end no later than next year.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy today at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, presenting his "Victory Plan", Censor.NET reports.

"If the Victory Plan is supported, we can end the war no later than next year," Zelenskyy said.

He also expressed the opinion that Russia wants more wars, but partners should help Ukraine, thus protecting the world from other military conflicts.

"If Putin achieves his goals, it will create an irresistible desire for other aggressors," the head of state added.

"Russia must lose the war, this is not a freeze, we must implement the Victory Plan to force Russia to attend the Peace Summit," Zelenskyy said.