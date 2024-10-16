Putin’s target is not only Ukraine, there should be no hesitation in supporting Kyiv - German Foreign Ministry

Germany believes that the goal of dictator Putin is not only Ukraine but also European security.

This was stated by German Deputy Foreign Minister Tobias Lindner, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, Russia is "the greatest immediate threat to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic area."

Lindner also emphasized that the goal of dictator Putin is not only Ukraine but also European security and the world order in general, which is based on law and rules. This is what Ukraine is now defending, so it is in the interests of the entire international community to support it in this fight.

The Deputy Minister noted that the issue of Germany's involvement in a direct confrontation with Russia has long been out of the question, as Germany is already involved.

"Kremlin propaganda, disinformation, spying, false narratives, constant escalation - all this is aimed not only against Ukraine but also against the assistance to Kyiv from its partners. These hybrid actions are aimed at eroding the democratic system and dividing German society as well," Lindner explained.

He also emphasized that peace on Russia's terms would not be sustainable. And Moscow's demands for negotiations are unacceptable and only mean Ukraine's capitulation.

