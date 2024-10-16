Russian troops have increased their presence on Kinburn Spit but it is quite problematic to launch offensive from there - Southern Defense Forces

Russian troops have strengthened their presence on the Kinburn Spit to protect themselves and prevent the Ukrainian Defense Forces from seizing a bridgehead there.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported on television by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn.

"The Kinburn Spit is exactly that... a foothold from which it is convenient to shell both Ochakiv and the coastal areas, but it is quite problematic to carry out any offensives, forcing from there. And they have reinforced their contingent there to protect themselves, so that our forces do not make a forced crossing of this spit, do not seek to seize a foothold there," said the spokesman.

He also said that the occupiers had increased their presence on the territory of the Kinburn Spit a few weeks ago. In addition, the occupiers have deployed a division of river boats from Sevastopol to Tendra Spit to strengthen the defense of this area.

Read more: Occupiers are increasing their presence on Kinburn Spit. They may be planning assault - Southern Defense Forces