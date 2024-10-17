Netherlands to allocate €271 million for artillery shells for Ukraine

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said that the Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine.

He wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Denmark, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands are committed to jointly supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. A year ago we launched an initiative to supply ammunition, and today we are taking the next important step. We will supply more large-caliber artillery ammunition. The Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for artillery shells. By doing so, we will help Ukraine with the supply of ammunition in 2025 and encourage the European defense industry to further expand," the statement said.

