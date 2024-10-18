Paratroopers of 79th brigade repulsed assault of 33 armored vehicles of occupiers near Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 79th Separate Airborne assault brigade in the Kurakhove sector repelled a massive attack by the occupiers, who used 33 armored vehicles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's website.

27 armored vehicles with infantry, supported by six tanks, moved to break through the defenses of the Tavriya Brigade near the village of Kostyantynivka. Our soldiers met the invaders with precision fire far away on the outskirts of our forward positions.

11 armored vehicles with troops and 3 tanks were destroyed during the battle. Another 3 armored vehicles and one tank were damaged. A rather rare tank support vehicle, the Terminator, was also shot down.

36 occupants were killed in this unsuccessful assault, and 37 others were wounded.

See: Soldiers of the 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade attack a group of occupants with accurate ammunition drops in the Pokrovske direction. VIDEO