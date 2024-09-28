Soldiers of 79th SAAB attack group of occupiers with accurate drops of ammunition in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
For a long time, the company of the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the PERUN GROUP has been performing combat missions in the Pokrovske direction. Every day the soldiers work to destroy the occupiers.
Thus, as a result of accurate ammunition drops on the heads of the invaders, 2 Russians were killed and 3 more were wounded, Censor.NET reports .
