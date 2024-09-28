ENG
Moment of destruction of BK field treasure and positions of occupiers in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

At night, border guards of the Kramatorsk detachment destroyed a BK field depot and an occupier's position in the Vovchansk direction with a Vampire drone.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

Look at this: Soldiers of the 24th Brigade smoke out the occupiers from their dugouts with drones. VIDEO

