Soldiers of 24th SMB burn out occupiers from their dugouts with drones. VIDEO
Operators of the Raroh Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battalion of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are using drones to knock Russian occupiers out of their dugouts.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
