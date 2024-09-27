RF shelled Myrnohrad, Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk ATCs: 7 people were injured. PHOTO

During the day, Russian invaders attacked the Donetsk region, wounding 7 people.

This was reported by the press service of the Donetsk Region Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the occupiers fired on the Vysoko-Ivanivka microdistrict of the Sloviansk ATC (amalgamated territorial community). Preliminary, the Russian Federation struck with a UMPB D-30 SN. A married couple sustained mine-blast injuries, a fracture and a concussion.

Russian troops also shelled Myrnohrad with artillery, wounding a 51-year-old man.

Kostyantynivka is also under fire from the Russian invaders. Four residents were wounded - two women aged 37 and 61 and two men aged 36 and 67.

The victims were near commercial facilities and at their places of residence. Private and apartment buildings, commercial facilities, a cafe and a shop were damaged in the town.

Read more: Hungary would probably not resist if the Russian Federation attacked it - Orban’s assistant



