Enemy advances in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne - DeepState

Russian invaders have advanced in two settlements of Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy has advanced in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka, and near Tsukuryne," the report says.

