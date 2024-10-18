ENG
Occupiers attacked ambulance in Stanislav with UAV, shelled 12 settlements in Kherson region overnight

Russian invaders do not stop terrorizing Kherson region. On October 18, an ambulance was attacked in Stanislav.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson RMA.

"In Stanislav, the occupation forces attacked an ambulance. The vehicle was damaged due to the explosives dropped from a UAV. Fortunately, medical workers were not injured," the statement said.

In the last day, the enemy attacked Kizomys, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Odradokamianka, Novovorontsovka, Novoraisk and the city of Kherson.

The Russian military hit a coffee shop and a commercial establishment; residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 2 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, an outbuilding and private cars.

As a result of Russian aggression, 3 people were injured.

