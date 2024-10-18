French Foreign Minister Barrot will visit Ukraine this weekend

The head of French diplomacy, Jean-Noel Barrot, will visit Ukraine this weekend to confirm support from France.

As Censor.NET informs, Barro said this on the air of the France Inter TV channel, Le Monde reports.

The minister is scheduled to fly out on Friday, October 18 and spend the weekend in Ukraine, where he will meet with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiga.

"I am going to Ukraine to convey the voice of France, to remind that France does not turn away from any crisis, to say that the security of our continent is at stake in Ukraine, including food and energy security," said Jean-Noel Barro.

The official also emphasized that there is also a "humanitarian catastrophe" at stake in Ukraine, clarifying that he will dedicate "part of this trip to the fate of the children of Ukraine", in particular children abducted and deported by the Russians.

According to the minister, the capitulation of Ukraine to Russia is unacceptable, because it will "sanctify the right of the strongest", which is unacceptable for France.

