France to give Ukraine kamikaze drones of its own design, - Defense Minister Lecornu

In the coming weeks, France will supply Ukraine with the first kamikaze drones of its own production.

This was announced by French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, Censor.NET reports citing BFMTV.

Lecornu announced that the tests of the first French attack drone were successful and that the first French units would receive them "in the coming weeks" and that the drones would be delivered to the Ukrainian front.

The minister added that it is important for France to "restore sovereignty" in this promising area in at least two years, i.e. to ensure its own production of attack UAVs.

Read more: France will continue to support Ukrainian resistance to Russian aggression - Macron

In March 2024, the French Ministry of Defense announced an order for 2,000 French-designed drones, of which a hundred were to be transferred to Ukraine.

At the time, he said that kamikaze drones were absolutely fundamental to operations and would complement the Caesar in terms of artillery.