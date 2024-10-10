France will continue to support Ukrainian resistance to Russian aggression - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting in Paris that France would continue to support Ukraine's resistance to Russian aggression.

"And here I want to reiterate France's support for Ukraine's resistance in the face of Russia's aggressive war. It was an important moment. It was also an important step for us to be able to discuss with the president the coming weeks and months, as well as military and diplomatic work," Macron said during a conversation with journalists after talks with Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace.

According to him, he and Zelenskyy had "a very good conversation again."

Macron also informed that the Ukrainian leader "outlined in detail his plan and work for the coming weeks."

