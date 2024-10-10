Zelenskyy arrives in France to meet with Macron. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived on a visit to France.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the French TV channel BFMTV.
The Head of State was met by French leader Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.
As it was previously reported, on October 10, 2024, Zelenskyy visited London. He met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password