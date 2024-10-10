Zelenskyy arrives in France to meet with Macron. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived on a visit to France.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the French TV channel BFMTV.

The Head of State was met by French leader Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

As it was previously reported, on October 10, 2024, Zelenskyy visited London. He met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

