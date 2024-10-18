ENG
Ukraine has agreed with US to supply new aid packages every two - three weeks, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine's agreement with the United States to supply new aid packages every two-three weeks is part of the "Victory Plan".

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

Zelenskyy noted that he had agreed on this with President Joe Biden during a telephone conversation on October 16. As a result of the same call, a $425 million aid package was announced. 

The Ukrainian leader noted that under the agreements, Ukraine will now receive aid packages "very quickly, every two - three weeks" to strengthen its army.

"I won't tell you the details, because I have no right to do so, but you will see them later. I think the packages will be large: from $500 million to $750 million. And I think it will be a fairly quick process," the president added.

