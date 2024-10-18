Finland will provide new energy aid package to Ukraine - Shmyhal

Finland has announced a new energy aid package for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The head of the Ukrainian government met with his Finnish counterpart Petteri Orpo. They discussed the restoration of Ukraine, and signed an agreement between the Ministries of Health of the two countries aimed at overcoming the negative consequences of the war in the health sector.

"Cooperation in the energy sector is also particularly important. Finland will provide a new aid package that will include various power equipment. Ukraine has already received 200 power transformers and 500 generators of various types, as well as 8,000 units of related power equipment. Finland has also allocated EUR 5 million to improve the energy efficiency of schools, kindergartens, and hospitals. Today we are focusing on the new critical needs of the energy sector," said Shmyhal.

