Austin to discuss additional security assistance to Ukraine with Umierov

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov during a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on October 17.

During the meeting, they will discuss the provision of "additional security assistance" to Ukraine, Austin said, speaking to journalists together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at NATO headquarters.

"We're going to talk about what we're doing to provide additional security assistance to Ukraine. And so I look forward to speaking with Minister Umerov, who will be here as part of that discussion," the US defense secretary said.

NATO defense ministers gathered for a regular meeting in Brussels on October 17, the first time under the chairmanship of the new Secretary General Rutte.